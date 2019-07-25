Multiple boys accuse Menlo Park swim team photographer of sexual assault

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A man was arrested at his Menlo Park home Thursday afternoon for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Forty-seven-year-old Randolph “Randy” Haldeman was a photographer for a swim team.

In January, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office received information about several sexual assault incidents that occurred for many years at the Ladera Recreation Center.

Detectives then conducted a thorough investigation where multiple victims came forward about being sexually assaulted by Haldeman.

At the time of the incidents, the victims’ ages ranged from 8-13 years old.

Some of the incidents took place at Haldeman’s home in Menlo Park.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that there are more victims out there, and encourages anyone who had any contact with Haldeman to contact Detective Fava at (650) 363-4192.