(KRON) — Law enforcement officers have seized more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine destined for the Santa Rosa area, the San Francisco Field Division of the DEA announced in a press release Thursday. The seizure was made at the conclusion of a 16-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was allegedly distributing large amounts of meth in the region.







The meth that was seized was believed to have been supplied by traffickers from Southern California and was seized along with some $40,000. The investigation was conducted jointly by the DEA Santa Rosa Resident Office, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes and Narcotics Unit and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Specialized Investigation Unit.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Law enforcement served search and arrest warrants on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday at residences associated with the organization in Cloverdale and Santa Rosa. Additional methamphetamine was seized as a result of the enforcement operations.

The following individuals was arrested as a result of the investigation:

Fernando Dias, 22, of Cloverdale

Samuel Cholula, 21, of Cloverdale

Christian Torres, 21, of Santa Rosa

Jesus Nunez-Camacho Jr., 33, of Santa Rosa

The arrested individuals will be referred to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office for charging. The charges are merely accusations and all defendants involved are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.