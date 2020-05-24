Photos circulate of woman posting xenophobic letters in San Leandro neighborhood

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was allegedly going around people of color’s homes in a San Leandro community Friday and posting xenophobic letters, demanding that they leave the country.

Photos of the woman, identified as 52-year-old Nancy Arechiga, circulated on social media Saturday, with some showing her pinning a hand-written note to the front of door of someone’s home in San Leandro.

One of the residents captured the incident on his Ring camera and provided a full description of the woman. Arechiga was arrested Friday night by officers investigating the incident.





Photos show the apparent hate letters, of which some were posted on people’s homes along with public places throughout the community.

“If you are a woman or man and was born in other country, return, go back to your land immediately, fast, with urgency,” the letter reads, in part. “We the people do ordain to you to leave this house. One American, white, brave, that serves the nation or USA is going to live here.”

The notes were found at five different homes, officials say. The messages were directed towards women and children as well.

A letter that appears to be taped onto a tree at an unknown location had a similar message.

“You, because we consider you’re a stranger, one bad person for this country, leave, go far away, go back to your country, the place you belong. Leave this place.”





“You have until the day May/23/2020 Saturday 10:30 am to leave this country,” the letter read. “In this place, no Asian allowed. My Country USA.”

“San Leandro is a community of beautifully diverse people, who share a common desire to live in harmony, and free from intimidation,” San Leandro Police Lieutenant Isaac Benabou said. “We welcome people’s rights to express themselves, but not in a manner that infringes upon a community’s sense of security and wellbeing.”

Arechiga was booked into Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. However, due to the current state bail schedule, she has been cited and released from custody.

San Leandro Mayor Pauline Cutter issued a statement Saturday regarding the incident.

“I am aware of reports that a woman was posting flyers containing anti-Asian messages at residences and public places in our community yesterday,” Mayor Cutter wrote. “The City of San Leandro is committed to being a welcoming place for everyone. There is no place for hate in our community.”

Additional details regarding this incident will be released at a later time.

If you have information on a similar incident, please contact the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.

