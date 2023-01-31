TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — A driver in Tracy got a bit of a surprise on Tuesday, but the California Highway Patrol was not surprised at all.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck was traveling on Kasson Road when they came across “Road Closed” signs. According to CHP, the driver headed past the signs and crashed their truck into the large sinkhole.

Road closed signs Truck in Tracy sinkhole (Photos courtesy of CHP)

Photos from the incident show the truck sandwiched between the two edges of the sinkhole. The front and side airbags appear to have deployed. CHP issued the driver a citation for the incident.

The agency reminded the public that road signs exist for a reason, “This was 100 percent preventable. There is no excuse. The signs are clear, visible, and unobstructed,” CHP wrote.

Drivers who ignore road closure signs are subject to a citation. CHP reminds citizens to “turn around and find a different route” when them come across a road closure.