PHOTOS: Kincade Fire continues to grow, threatens 31,175 structures

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County is threatening thousands of structures Sunday morning as high winds continue across much of the Bay Area.

The fire is 30,000 acres in size and is 10 percent contained.

A total of 79 structures have been burned and 31,175 are threatened.

Latest from CAL FIRE:

Evacuation orders have been expanded, and residents are remined to maintain good situational awareness and heed the direction of officals. High winds and low humidity continue to create critical fire weather conditions. The North side of the fire is burning in remote, steep terrain while Southern portions of the fire have begun to impact the Southern Alexander Valley. Firefighters will continue to mitigate structure threats and find opportunities construct control lines.

GEYSERVILLE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: A structure continues to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through the area on October 24, 2019 in Geyserville, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in a matter of hours and has prompted evacuations in the Geyserville area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

