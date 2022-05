DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — The Dublin Police Department has seized a large amount of edible marijuana products that looked like regular snacks. Photos provided by the department indicate the edible marijuana products were packaged using familiar names, sporting labels from popular brands like Haribo, Trolli, and Goldfish.









In a tweet sent out Monday afternoon, DPD stated that the snacks are a marketing ploy to target children and they pose “a significant safety risk.”