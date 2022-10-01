SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — An accident sent a Mercedes-Benz careening down an embankment and into a Jack in the Box drive-thru lane, according to a post for San Pablo Police Department.
SPPD were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone over a wall and landed in the Jack in the Box drive-thru. When officers arrived on scene with the fire department and an ambulance they located the car hanging over the wall with a driver and passenger still inside.
Neither of the occupants were injured. Emergency crews were able to safely remove the car from the wall.