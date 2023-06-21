(KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is asking for help in identifying three women who allegedly stole thousands in merchandise from three different stores Friday. Officers were called to the various locations at around 6 p.m. Friday, San Mateo PD said.

The locations, which were spread across San Mateo, included an Old Navy, a Victoria’s Secret and an Ulta. San Mateo PD called it organized retail theft and is seeking to identify the suspects, who are wanted for questioning.

Photos of the suspects are below.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department immediately.