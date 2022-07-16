SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Presidio Tunnel Tops are officially opened on Saturday, after a 20-year project revamped a central part of San Francisco’s waterfront.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, several community leaders, and Partnership for the Presidio representatives all gathered at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Presidio Tunnel Tops. The project added 14 acres to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and built a national park space atop the concrete tunnels which connect San Francisco to the Golden Gate Bridge.





















The kickoff event is just the start of family friendly programming that will be running at Presidio until October. The Partnership for the Presidio and the Presidio Activator Council teamed up to build the programming for the community. There will be several large-scale festivals: a Sunday Afternoon series which will take place the first Sunday of the month and the Presidio Pop Up mobile food program. This season of events also includes an art installation by local artist Favianna Rodriguez.

In 1993 the Bay Area was tasked with replacing the seismically unsafe Doyle Drive. A plan to build the highway into tunnels and reconnect the park by creating new land over the tops was suggested, and the Presidio Tunnel Tops project was born.













The campaign to fund the rebuild raised over $98 million, according to the Presidio Trust. James Corner Field Operations was selected as the design partner, and the project was built by Swinerton Builders. The Partnership for the Presidio consists of a team for the Presidio Trust and the National Park Service, as well as support from the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy nonprofit organization.