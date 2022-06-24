(KRON) — The KRON 4 news team had a trio of special visitors on Friday, courtesy of our friends across the Bay at the East Bay SPCA. “Bandit, “Bambi” and “Spongebob” dropped by the newsroom to say hello to the team as we put a brief “paw-se” on a busy news week to brighten up the dog days of summer.









As you can see, these four-legged charmers were so adorable, they even melted the hearts of seasoned “news hounds,” Grant Lodes, Ken Wayne and Katherine Heenan. All three of the dogs are up for adoption at the East Bay SPCA.

If you’re looking to adopt a pet, you can visit the East Bay SPCA website where they have a complete listing of pets available for adoption, including Bambi, Spongebob, Bandit and dozens of other dogs and cats looking for their forever homes.

Animals are available for adoption at two locations, the East Bay SPCA Adoption and Education Center in Oakland and the Dublin Adoption Center in Dublin. A third location in Oakland, the Oakland Spay/Neuter Surgery center, provides spay and neuter services.

Right now adoption fees are being waived on select animals and in particular, the shelter is looking to find homes for a number of large and mature dogs. Currently, the shelter is facilitating adoptions of dogs and cats by appointment only.

If you see a dog or cat you’re interested in adopting, you can make an appointment on the website. It’s also recommended that you fill out your adoption questionnaire online prior to visiting the shelter. You can download the questionnaire, fill it out in advance and bring it with you.

For more information, visit: East Bay SPCA Home Page | Pet Adoption | Oakland, CA | Dublin, CA