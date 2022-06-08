MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Martinez Police are on scene on Alhambra Avenue where a person drove a Toyota Corolla into a house, MPD announced in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Police announced in a second tweet that the driver of the vehicle has fled the scene on foot and officers are currently searching the area. According to police the collision caused a gas leak in the area, but the gas line has since been shut off. Crews are currently on site working on the lines, according to police.

The following roads are closed until further notice: Soto Street between Castro Street and Alhambra Avenue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.