PINOLE, Calif. (BCN)– Pinole police have released a photo of a vehicle of interest in a shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead in September. Lamont Carter, a Pinole resident, died in the shooting reported at 9:14 a.m. on Sept. 14 at a parking lot in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road.

Investigators have determined a blue GMC Sonoma with a white camper shell was driven away from the area of the shooting. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact Detective Dean at (510) 724-1111.

