Pittsburg 2nd graders meet Lizzo after their viral take on ‘Truth Hurts’

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A group of second grade students at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg met singer Lizzo Thursday night at a San Jose concert after their uplifting take on the artist’s popular song ‘Truth Hurts’ went viral last month.

The students reworked the song into an inspirational anthem on how to be great.

The students’ teacher is the driving force behind the creativity.

“At first I thought you had to teach through the book. I started tapping into music and connecting it to curriculum — it has opened so many doors and everyday is a new adventure for us,” said the students’ teacher Dorothy Mallari told KRON4 last month.

On Instagram Thursday night, Lizzo shared a video of meeting the Pittsburg second graders.

The kids even performed their version of the singer’s song.

In the video, the kids aren’t shy in showing off their musical chops.

Incorporating popular songs into school curriculum isn’t a new thing in Mallari’s class.

She takes a hit song every year and changes the lyrics to help build up her students.

“I think it is amazing to turn this into something the kids can learn from such a positive message. It’s just amazing,” one parent told KRON4 last month.