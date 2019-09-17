Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher arrested after alleged relationship with 13-year-old girl

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez has been arrested and charges with soliciting an underage girl for sex.

Officials say the all-star pitcher was taken into custody Tuesday morning on a warrant out of Lee County, Florida.

Investigators say they found out last month that Vazquez has a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

They say the alleged victim, who’s now 15, continued texting with Vazquez and about two months ago had reportedly sent her an explicit video.

Vazquez is facing charges of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct and giving obscene material to a minor.

He will face extradition to Lee County.

The Pirates say he will be a placed on administrative leave for now.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News