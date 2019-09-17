Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher arrested after alleged relationship with 13-year-old girl

(CNN) — Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez has been arrested and charges with soliciting an underage girl for sex.
Officials say the all-star pitcher was taken into custody Tuesday morning on a warrant out of Lee County, Florida.
Investigators say they found out last month that Vazquez has a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.
They say the alleged victim, who’s now 15, continued texting with Vazquez and about two months ago had reportedly sent her an explicit video.
Vazquez is facing charges of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct and giving obscene material to a minor.
He will face extradition to Lee County.
The Pirates say he will be a placed on administrative leave for now.