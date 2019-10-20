Plan a getaway to West Marin

MARIN (KRON) – When you think about planning a getaway to West Marin, the beaches might be what pop into your mind. It is home to the West Coast’s only national seashore after all.

But our travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann says coastal views are just the beginning.

It’s so close, but when you get to West Marin you feel like you’ve traveled long and far. Which means you’ll need to eat.

So let’s fuel up in Point Reyes Station at Cowgirl Creamery. It’s an ideal spot to stock up on tasty supplies, but there’s a great opportunity here to really learn about what it takes to make cheese.

Large windows allow a nice peak whenever cheese is in production. But every Friday they offer a couple of Cheese 101 Classes. They’re just $5, held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Samples are plentiful during the hour-long class, but you’ll also learn the science involved in cheese making. Make a reservation online ahead of time, but if you’re there and it’s sold out, it never hurts to ask. They try to fit everyone in.

After all that cheese, some wine might sound nice.

Heidrun Meadery is a quick and easy drive on Highway 1, a half-mile north of Point Reyes. If you’ve never had mead before, it’s wine made from honey instead of grapes.

Heidrun is a great spot for an introduction. They produce sparkling meads using the traditional French Méthode Champenoise.

The bloom’s bees visit for nectar impacts the honey, which ultimately dictates the flavor of the mead.

Tours are typically available on weekends. Tastings are offered seven days a week.

West Marin Getaway Times to get outside and moving on horseback.

The Point Reyes National Seashore has more than 80 miles of coastline, but there are also about 150 miles of hiking trails that highlight a variety of scenery. Five Brooks Ranch offers group trail rides ranging from an hour to six hours in length.

So you can decide how long you want to bump along. Riders have to be at least six years old, but all levels are welcome. Prices start at $50.

When you’re ready to hit the sand, the choices are plentiful.

Drakes Beach got our attention about a year ago when a colony of elephant seals took over. So keep a lookout if you head that way. Pupping season is in the winter, but elephant seals visit Point Reyes beaches throughout the year.

And don’t forget to keep an eye out for Tule Elk as well. They have a way of popping up when you least expect it. Somewhere around 400 are said to roam the park.