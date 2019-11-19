Plan announced to increase secure bike, scooter parking in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 17: A Bird scooter sits parked on a street corner on April 17, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Three weeks after three companies started placing electric scooters on the streets for rental, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera issued cease-and-desist notice to electric scooter rental companies Bird, LimeBike and Spin. […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A plan to increase the number of secure parking spots for bikes and scooters in San Francisco was announced on Monday.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced a plan for 100 bike racks to be added per month across the city.

“When we add options to get around our city, we need to make sure we’re adding capacity to safely secure bikes and scooters,” said Rafael Mandelman. “The commitment announced today is a good start, and I look forward to working with the SFMTA and bicycle and pedestrian advocates to add racks everywhere they are needed in San Francisco.”

Mandelman and officials with the SFMTA made the announcement at 16th and Sanchez, where a new bike rack will be placed.

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and Walk San Francisco were also there.

This plan is an effort to increase parking racks and create safer intersections for pedestrians.

The SFMTA says extra staff has been hired in order to install the racks quickly.

“Bike corrals will not only increase the number of secure parking options for scooters and bicycles, but it will help our city achieve our Vision Zero goals by providing more visibility for those crossing the street and those driving on it,” Mandelman said.