SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A single-engine plane crashed at a county airport in San Jose on Monday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Piper PA-24 crashed near Reid-Hillview County Airport around 1:25 p.m., according to the FAA. Two people were on the plane when it went down, but their conditions are not known at this time.

