Plane erupts in flames after landing on Highway 99 near Modesto, pilot uninjured

MODESTO (KRON) — The pilot of small plane walked away uninjured Friday night after crashing onto the highway near Modesto.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m., near Crows Landing Road on Highway 99.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is unsure as to why the plane landed on the highway, but the agency says no one was injured and no cars were hit.

The California Highway Patrol and Modesto and Ceres fire departments were on scene.

The plane caught fire after the pilot exited the aircraft.

The pilot was the only person on board and was not injured.

