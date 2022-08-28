WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A small plane completed a “forced landing” on Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A single-engine Cessna C172 made a “forced landing” at Manresa State Beach near Watsonville. The plane touched down around 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FAA.

KRON On is streaming now

Three people were aboard the aircraft, but no injuries were reported. The FAA has opened an investigation into this incident.

Earlier this month KRON4 reported on a plane collision at Watsonville Airport that took the lives of three people.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.