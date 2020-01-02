Players react to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern

(KRON) – The NBA lost a legend on Wednesday. Former NBA commissioner, David Stern died at the age of 77, just a few weeks after suffering from a brain hemorrhage.

Stern was the NBA commissioner for 30 years from 1984 up until 2014.

The NBA community took to social media to express their condolences and talk about the impact he made.

Golden State Warriors MVP Stephen Curry posted a picture of Stern and himself on the day he was drafted saying, “Will never forget the words you spoke this day! “With the 7th pick” changed my life forever. Thank you and your family for your leadership and commitment to growing the game of basketball around the World. Forever grateful. RIP Commissioner Stern!”

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

“The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾” -Kobe Bryant

“I will never EVER forget when you called my name on stage and I shook your hand. My dream came true!!! Thank you for your commitment to the beautiful game of basketball that has changed so many young adult/kids lives and more importantly your vision to make our game become WORLDWIDE was a vision only you could make happen! You did just that. Making our game the greatest sport in the world! Was a honor to know you personally. Rest In Paradise David Stern! My prayers goes to your family and friends throughout this difficult time! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑” -LeBron James

” RIP Mr David Stern The best commissioner to ever do it.” -Shaq

“Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today. He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with global stage that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him – and I admired him for that. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I offer my deepest sympathies to Dianne and his family.” -Michael Jordan

