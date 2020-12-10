Playgrounds reopen after reversal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Will Tran is live in San Francisco where playgrounds are now available again for children and parents.

After staying closed most of the pandemic, playgrounds reopened in October giving parents and children a much needed space to burn off energy and get outdoors.

When they were included in the most recent shutdown orders, the state faced a huge backlash, with parents, backed by public health officials, demanding to prove that they were unsafe.

When the state couldn’t they reversed their decision and are back open again today.