Pleasant Fire in Lafayette started by failed transformer

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – A new report released by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District determined that a fire started on October 27 was caused by a failed transformer.

The transformer, near Camino Diablo Blvd, spit sparks that fell to the ground, igniting vegetation at the base of the pole.

Aided by high winds that were impacting the region, embers were blown north, igniting another fire. In total, 7-acres burned both sides of Highway 24, destroyed three structures, including the Lafayette Tennis Club, and caused evacuations.

While many parts of the East Bay were in the middle of a Public Safety Power Shutoff, officials confirmed that the power was not out in that area.

The fire started on a day when the entire Bay Area region saw plumes of smoke cover the skies, as firefighters were in the deepest depths of fighting the 77,758-acre Kincade Fire and a 150-acre fire that jumped the Carquinez Strait, dramatically engulfing the bridge of the same name in smoke, and caused evacuations in Vallejo and Crockett.