Courtroom One gavel in an undated photo for DA backgound. (Joe Gratz via Bay City News) https://www.flickr.com/photos/63126465@N00/117048243

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A Pleasant Hill man is accused of killing another man last month in a drive-by shooting in Oakland, according to court documents. Darious Smith, 33, allegedly shot Keison Lee at about 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the 800 block of 81st Avenue.

Smith has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for the slaying. Officers arrested Smith Dec. 6 at his home. Inside the home, officers allege they found multiple rounds of live ammunition.

Police allege Smith is a convicted felon and prohibited from having ammunition. Smith allegedly has been convicted of domestic violence, according to court documents.

