PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A Pleasant Hill man who allegedly set fire to his apartment Tuesday night and self-inflicted knife wounds to himself when confronted by officers is in custody. Officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department initially responded to a report of an explosion at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Contra Costa Boulevard, according to a press release from the department.

Smoke could be seen coming from a first-floor apartment and upon arrival, officers found one unit completely engulfed in flames. PHPD worked with members of Consolidated Fire to evacuate the complex. Fire personnel quickly extinguished the blaze.

While at the scene, officers encountered a man fleeing the apartment complex carrying two large kitchen knives, the press release states. PHPD also received several calls reporting a man limping away from the complex with two large knives.

Officers made contact with the man who refused to obey their commands and began self-inflicting knife wounds. Less-than-lethal bean bag munitions were deployed on the man and he was safely detained. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening self-inflicted injuries.

Police later identified the man as 58-year-old Marlon Perry,

Investigators with Consolidated Fire found evidence that the fire was intentionally set. There were no injuries, but three apartment units were damaged by fire and smoke. It was later determined that Perry was the resident and sole occupant of the involved unit. He is currently being treated at the hospital but will be booked into Martinez Detention Facility for arson when he is released, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.