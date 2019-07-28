Pleasant Hill police search for 16-year-old runaway

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Pleasant Hill Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The teen is identified as Jonathan Miller Castellanos and is considered a runaway.

Castellanos is described as a Hispanic boy, 5-foot-9-inches tall, 150 pounds, with short brown curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen leaving a home off of Sherman Drive in Pleasant Hill wearing a black sweatshirt, Adidas sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Castellanos or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call local law enforcement or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4600.