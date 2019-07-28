Breaking News
Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Pleasant Hill police search for 16-year-old runaway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PD_Pleasant-Hill-police---generic_165539

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Pleasant Hill Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The teen is identified as Jonathan Miller Castellanos and is considered a runaway.

Castellanos is described as a Hispanic boy, 5-foot-9-inches tall, 150 pounds, with short brown curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen leaving a home off of Sherman Drive in Pleasant Hill wearing a black sweatshirt, Adidas sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Castellanos or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call local law enforcement or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4600.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News