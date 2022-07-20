(KRON) — Officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department arrested an unknown number of suspects in a smash-and-grab robbery that took place in a Best Buy parking lot Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the department. The suspects were also found to be in possession of several guns, including an AR-15 rifle.

Officers responded to the incident this morning when the window of a vehicle was smashed and several items of luggage along with multiple laptops and iPads were taken. The victims were able to track the stolen items to an apartment complex on Contra Costa Boulevard.

PHPD detectives and officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, suspects and the stolen items. A search warrant was served and during the course of the investigation, the guns were located. One of the guns, a Glock, was stolen out of Sacramento. The other, the AR-15, is illegal to possess in California.