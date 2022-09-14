(KRON) — Residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton are being asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD. People are being asked to avoid the area near Case Avenue and Bernal Avenue.
The situation is not a hostage situation, according to a subsequent tweet. It started as a domestic disturbance and the victim is reportedly safe. Officers remain on the scene and are working to establish contact with the substance.
As of 10 a.m., the shelter in place remains in effect and the Pleasanton PD Crisis Negotiation Team is on the scene attempting to reach a peaceful resolution, according to Pleasanton PD’s Twitter account.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.