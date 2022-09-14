(KRON) — Residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton are being asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD. People are being asked to avoid the area near Case Avenue and Bernal Avenue.

The situation is not a hostage situation, according to a subsequent tweet. It started as a domestic disturbance and the victim is reportedly safe. Officers remain on the scene and are working to establish contact with the substance.





Photos: KRON4/Philippe Djegal

As of 10 a.m., the shelter in place remains in effect and the Pleasanton PD Crisis Negotiation Team is on the scene attempting to reach a peaceful resolution, according to Pleasanton PD’s Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.