If you live in Pleasanton your water bill will be higher than in previous months. And you can blame the drought for the price hike

The city says you can keep your bill the same or even lower it by doing more to save water. On Sunday, the city declared a stage two water alert which allows it to more than triple the amount customers pay for water.

For example.. before Sunday, 748 gallons would cost you 18 cents. Now it costs 65 cents.

The increase is the city’s attempt to have customers conserve water use. Not just by asking them but in a way, hitting them where it hurts if they don’t conserve… in their wallets.