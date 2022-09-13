On Monday afternoon, rapper PnB Rock was gunned down while dining out with his girlfriend in South Los Angeles.

Here’s what we know so far about the artist and the killing.

Who was PnB Rock?

Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, the 30-year-old from Philadelphia first rose to fame with his 2015 single “Fleek.” In 2016, his hit song “Selfish” peaked at number 51 on the US Billboard Hot 100. He collaborated with YFN Lucci for the 2016 single “Everyday We Lit” which peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also went on to work with many other well-known artists, like Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper.

Robbery and Shooting

On Monday afternoon, the rapper was eating at the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located at 106 W. Manchester Ave in South Los Angeles with his girlfriend.

A man with a gun came up to Rock’s table, brandished a firearm and demanded Rock’s jewelry, according to witnesses and the Los Angeles Police Department. An argument ensued between the two before the robber shot the artist several times, removed his valuables, and then ran outside to a waiting car.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m.

The “Leave Em Alone” rapper was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m.

No one else in the restaurant was injured.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere,” the restaurant posted to Instagram. “His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time. The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

Search for PnB Rock’s Killer

Detectives are looking at surveillance video to see if they can identify the suspect, but police have shared very little information thus far.

Were PnB’s whereabouts tracked on social media?

The rapper’s girlfriend posted a photo of her food at Roscoe’s and tagged the restaurant just minutes before the robbery, according to multiple reports. Authorities believe that is how the suspect knew where to find Rock.

Something similar happened in 2020, when rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills. In that case as well, locations were tagged on social media, leading the suspects to the victim.

In the wake of PnB Rock’s killing, Rapper Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to warn others to be careful of posting their whereabouts in real time.

“After Pop Smoke, there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken?” Minaj tweeted. “He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom and family. This makes me feel so sick.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: PnB Rock performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BET)

PnB Rock foreshadowed his own death

A little more than a week before he was killed, Rock talked about robberies in Los Angeles with prominent hip-hop podcast host DJ Akademiks. He revealed that when he was once out in L.A. with his girlfriend and child, a group of people started to follow them.

The Philadelphia-born rapper said that in Los Angeles, brazen robberies have become common.

“Where I’m from, we like sneaky criminals,” he said. “In L.A., it’s like they bold.”

Rock went on to say that robbery attempts on rappers are becoming common, but that he had not been robbed.

“I never got robbed. Never in my life. I ain’t gon’ say never because I don’t like saying never… I’m not superstitious or nothing like that… but I haven’t been robbed,” he said.