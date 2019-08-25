Police: $2,500 reward offered for information in Santa Rosa stabbing

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that would help lead officers to locate the suspect or suspects involved in a stabbing early Saturday morning in Santa Rosa.

Around 1:47 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to reports of a large fight behind Stout Brothers Pub on 4th Street.

Emergency crews arrived and transported two stabbing victims to a hospital.

Officials say one of the victims is in life-threatening condition and the other is in serious condition.

Police say the two victims are Hispanic men in their twenties.

At this time, their names are not being released.

Authorities searched the area but could not locate any suspects.

If you have any information on the stabbing, you are encouraged to call the Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-3670.

The Sonoma County Alliance is offering a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.