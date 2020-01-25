Police: 8 arrested following multi-million dollar crime bust in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A major fencing operation busted as police in San Mateo County recover more than $2 million in stolen property.

The haul ranging from laptops, phones and cameras to designer bags and jewelry.

“Through this operation that they had, it was very in depth and the majority of the stuff we were seeing was being sold through the black market,” Rosemerry Blankswade said.

Blankswade, with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, said this investigation was called “operation shattered glass”.

The name comes from the belief that most of the stolen items were from smash and grab burglaries in cities along the Peninsula.

The multi-agency effort grew to head Thursday morning.

“We have had a prolific amount of auto-burglaries throughout San Mateo County and a lot of the property that was stolen in that was tied back to these criminals,” Blankswade said. “So we’re very thankful to have them off of the streets now.”

Police nabbed eight people who they say were working together to buy and sell the stolen goods.

The suspects were tracked to homes in Daly City, Pacifica and San Francisco.

With the money made from the black market deals, a million dollar home and three luxury cars including a Maserati, BMW and Tesla were bought.

Police said all were seized along with a $150,000 wad of cash.

“We definitely feel this is the tip of the ice berg with this group and through this investigation we definitely feel like we will be revealing a lot more,” Blankswade said. “And a lot more information throughout this.”