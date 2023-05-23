SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and four were injured Tuesday morning at 16th Street and Potrero Avenue after a suspect vehicle involved in a pursuit crashed into bystanders, according to police. Emergency crews are on the scene, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Services. Some of the injured were bystanders and others may have been involved in the pursuit, officials said.

Officers with the San Francisco Police Department Southern Station responded at approximately 10 a.m. to the area of Folsom and Mabini streets on a report of a carjacking, SFPD said. A suspect vehicle matching the description was located near Kansas and 25th streets. The vehicle led police on a pursuit.

Video from the scene showed a totaled vehicle that had apparently hit a bus stop. The bus stop also appeared heavily damaged. Several people could be seen being taken on stretchers and loaded into ambulances. A nearby Boston Market restaurant was also damaged in the crash, the video revealed.

“Currently, we have a total of five victims ranging from critical to serious condition,” said Jonathon Baxter of San Francisco Fire Department.

A suspect was detained at the scene, officials said.

After leading officers on a pursuit through city streets, the suspect vehicle was involved in a vehicle collision near 16th and Potrero. Five victims sustained injuries. Officers were able to render aid and medics were summoned to the scene, police said.

People have been advised to avoid the area and to expect traffic delays.

The incident is currently under investigation by SFPD, according to Baxter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.