Police activity at Embarcadero BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART trains are experiencing delays Tuesday afternoon due to police activity at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco.
BART officials tweeted at 12:50 p.m. that trains were not stopping at the Embarcadero Station.
Trains are not recovering but riders should expect delays in the San Francisco and East Bay directions.
The reason for the police activity is unknown at this time.
