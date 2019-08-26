Police activity at Great Mall in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) — Milpitas Police are responding to the Great Mall in Milpitas after reports from social media and other sources claimed that shots were fired.

When police arrived to the scene, there was no evidence that shots had been fired.

Officials said they are searching for three suspects that allegedly broke glass in a store.

“That’s what the suspects are doing,” Milpitas PD said. “They’re shattering the glass in the display case to get to the jewelry.”

There is still a shelter-in-place order by police.

Police say at this time there is no evidence that shots were fired at the mall.

Officers are continuing to search the mall.

Great Mall of the Bay Area Update 2: At this time there is NO evidence that shots were fired at the GMBA. Officers are continuing to search the mall interior. #MilpitasPD — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 26, 2019

As of 8:35 p.m., officers began to escort mall employees and shoppers to the parking lot.

They advise the public to stay clear of the area.

Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) said they are keeping buses away from the area.

We are keeping buses away from the Great Mall Transit Center because of reports of an active shooter.



Line 70 & 71 will layover at Landess & Park Victoria. Schedules go back into service via Landess, onto Montague Expwy, R/Milpitas, R/Yosemite, R/Park Victoria, to reg route. https://t.co/9zTP7uQUCK — VTA Customer Service (@vtaservice) August 26, 2019

This is a developing story, check back for updates.