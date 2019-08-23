Police activity causes major slowdown on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police activity on westbound I-80 at the Bay Bridge is caused major delays Thursday night.

A traffic alert was issued at 4:50 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said a person was hanging from the bridge, west of Treasure Island.

All lanes were blocked as a precaution as crews worked to rescue him, according to the CHP.

Lanes are all open as of 5:10 p.m.

The Coast Guard was able to successfully rescue to the man hanging from the bridge.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, the CHP said.

