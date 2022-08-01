SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of US-101 at Division and Bryant Streets due to law enforcement activity, according to a tweet from San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

KRON On is streaming now

California Highway Patrol reports that a woman was experiencing a mental health crisis on the freeway.

All lanes were temporarily closed on southbound 101 in the area, but two have since reopened. Emergency crews are reportedly on scene. SFDEM also stated that drivers should expect traffic delays and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic updates please visit the 511 website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.