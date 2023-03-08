SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is a man on the Bay Bridge experiencing mental health issues and police are working to deescalate the issue, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. Traffic is snarled as a result of the activity with eastbound lanes 1, 4 and 5 blocked, the CHP said.

The man is on the outer edge underneath the bridge. The scene is active.

Drivers are being advised to expect heavy traffic, heavy delays and use alternate routes if possible, according to an alert from San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

SF Muni bus service to and from downtown SF may also be experiencing delays as a result of the activity, according to a tweet from SFMTA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.