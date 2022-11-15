REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Gunshots brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.

Police tell KRON4 that an armed man was in a car with a woman and three children in the area. At this time the relationship between them is unknown. Police say the man exited the vehicle before the police deemed him a threat and opened fire. The shooter was taken to a local hospital and declared dead.

The man was identified as a 36-year-old resident from Redwood City that the police had previously known. Police say the children in the vehicle were 1, 4 and 10 years old. The woman and the two younger children ran from the scene, while the 10-year-old ran to a business nearby, according to police. The children have since been reunited.

Police say that the children’s mother was injured during the incident, but it is unclear when or how. She is at the hospital and recovering, according to police.

Video shared with KRON4 shows multiple police vehicles converging at the intersection on El Camino Real. In the video, cross traffic can be seen coming to a halt before gunshots ring out.

Map of Redwood City

Six officers are seen approaching the vehicle at the front of the intersection, crouched down low to avoid getting struck by gunfire. Officers then escorted a man out of that vehicle while drivers and passengers exit the surrounding cars and run for safety as more gunshots ring out.

Another police vehicle then pulls into the camera view. More gunshots can be heard. More people exit their cars and can be seen running away.

KRON On is streaming now

Around 3:45 p.m., RCPD announced that El Camino Real was closed between Vera and Roosevelt Avenues. Police said that the scene was contained and there was not a safety risk.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.