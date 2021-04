SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a heavy police presence in Santa Clara Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara Police Department is on the 1100 block of Civic Center Drive to serve a warrant.

Officials say trained negotiators are trying to get the suspect to peacefully surrender.

UPDATE – 4/10/21 at 9:30pm

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

No other details were released.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.