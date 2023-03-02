SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People are being advised to avoid the area around 999 Sutter Street due to police activity. Southbound Hyde from Bush and westbound Sutter from Leavenworth are closed to traffic, according to an alert from the San Francisco Emergency Services Department. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Drivers are being advised to expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Buses were being rerouted around the incident, according to a tweet from SFMTA, however, a subsequent tweet indicated that the incident had been cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.