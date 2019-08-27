Police chase ends in gunfire on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 580 were shut down for hours Tuesday after a police chase ended in gunfire in Oakland.

The westbound lanes were closed at around 11 a.m. and were reopened nearly 4 hours later, just before 3 p.m.

According to CHP, late Tuesday morning a be-on-the-lookout was issued for a silver Chevrolet Impala that was driving recklessly.

A CHP Dublin officer spotted the car on westbound I-580 and attempted to stop the vehicle but instead a pursuit ensued, officials said.

The chase continued through Castro Valley and eventually ended on westbound I-580, west of SR-24 in Oakland.

According to officials, the suspect vehicle tried to overtake an East Bay Paratransit bus by driving between the bus and a concrete wall, which caused the suspect vehicle to become stuck between the two.

Officers tried to block the Impala by utilizing the patrol vehicle’s push bumpers but the driver of the suspect vehicle began ramming the occupied patrol vehicle and the occupied Paratransit bus.

That’s when one of the officers fired a gun but the suspect was not struck.

The officers were then able to arrest the suspect despite continued physical resistance, CHP said.

No officers or the suspect were injured in this incident.

According to CHP, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

The CHP – Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit is actively investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

