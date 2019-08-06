‘Possible’ suspicious device found in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police and the bomb squad were in San Francisco’s Mission District Monday night because of a possible suspicious device.

Police were first alerted about the device just after 4 p.m. Monday.

The device was found in the 1000 block of Valencia Street.

San Francisco police and the bomb squad were on scene.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

Streets were closed in the area of 20th and Valencia and 21st and Mission because of the investigation.

As of 8 p.m., the scene was clear and the area was back open.

This is developing, check back for updates