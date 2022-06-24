(KRON) — San Francisco hosts one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the world. With large crowds expected — and with any large event — there are always safety concerns. Police have created extensive plans to make sure that people can feel safe while celebrating.

The department has worked with event organizers and other law enforcement agencies to make sure they are ready. Police will be staffed up to make sure they can handle all calls for service citywide.

Police say while the Castro is open for business on Saturday, there is no organized event, so there will be no street closures. You’re encouraged to enjoy the restaurants, shops and bars, but you cannot walk around with alcohol on the streets or drink in public. That will be strictly enforced.

The parade on Sunday starts at 10:30 at Market Street from Embarcadero to the celebration at Civic Center. At the festival there, people will be screened by metal detectors or with handheld wands at security checkpoints.

Bags are discouraged. If brought, they will be searched.

You can buy drinks in the venue. No outside alcohol allowed inside.

Expect to see a heavy police presence at the festival and at the parade. Police want to make sure safety is the number one priority.

Here are some tips for you to celebrate safely.

Police say Pride is all about community, so make sure you’re looking out for others. If you see something, say something and report it immediately.

You can sign up for emergency alerts. All you have to do is text the word PRIDESF to 888-777.

If you’re drinking, drink responsibly. Use public transportation. Don’t drink and drive. Police want to make sure you remember not to accept drinks from strangers.

Police say there is safety in numbers. Stay with a group on the streets or when leaving the venue or bars.

This morning at 11:30, San Francisco Police will go into further detail about safety precautions being taken this weekend. For now, happy Pride!