SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A person suspected of starting the five-alarm fire at a Home Depot in San Jose earlier this month has been arrested and charged, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s officer has announced. District Attorney Jeff Rosen along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives, the San Jose Fire Department, Mayor Sam Liccardo and the San Jose Police Department will hold a press event on Tuesday to announce the arrest and charges.

DA Rosen and representatives from all participating agencies will be on-hand to give details of the investigation, arrest and charges, according to a press release from the DA’s office. No one was injured in the fire which took about six hours to put out when it erupted on Saturday, April 9 near the store’s lumber supply.

Fire crews were successful in containing the massive store and prevented it from spreading to surrounding buildings. Last week, it was reported that members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team were assisting local authorities in investigating the fire.

Survivors of the fire described frightening scenes inside the store with heavy black smoke that potentially contained toxic chemicals like paint, plastic and fertilizer. There were 45 people evacuated from their homes nearby and the fire was visible from space.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.