Police: Antioch man posed as woman on dating apps to carjack dates

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (AP/KRON) – Prosecutors say an Antioch man posed as a woman on dating apps to meet up with men and then rob and carjack them.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged 20-year-old Hakeem Doeparker with multiple felonies, including second-degree robbery, attempted extortion and carjacking.

Doeparker allegedly created female profiles on apps such as Skout and MeetMe! to connect with his victims. Prosecutors say he approached victims from behind, pointed a gun at them and threatened to shoot or kill them if they did not give him their money or car keys.

These incidents occurred in June with at least four men. Prosecutors say Doeparker successfully took money and two cars.

The cars were later found near the suspect’s home.

Doeparker pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday and is in custody on bail of $787,000