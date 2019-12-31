Police looking for suspect who shot dog outside home in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK (KRON) – A Menlo Park dog is back home after someone shot him in the neck.

It happened on Sunday night outside the dog’s home. Someone riding a bicycle pulled out a gun and fired a shot that hit the dog.

Good news is after the dog received medical treatment, he was able to come back home.

The bad news, is the shooter is still out there.

The dog’s owner, Damian Young explains, “It hit him in the neck and it hit him at an angle where it just went under his skin so it didn’t hit any vitals or anything.”

Young says someone shot his pitbull terrier named Rambo, last night outside his Meno Park home, “Heard a loud boom and I knew it was a gun shot, my heart dropped.”

Witnesses say Rambo was in the yard when a man rode by on a bicycle and at one point, pulled out a handgun and shot the dog.

Young adds, “So in shock I was just like there’s no way this could ever happen there’s no way some lunatic just drove by and shot my dog. Like come on now. I was just so in shock but I was like he’s gonna be okay. “

Rambo can be seen in the video above with blue bandage around his neck where he was shot.

Vetenarians chose not to remove the bullet at this point.

Young’s father describes the shooter as a man in his twenties who was wearing all black, with a black hoodie.

Young says he’s hopeful that police will get to the bottom of who shot Rambo and why they shot him.

“Who in their right mind would shoot a dog or any animal innocent animal. You were on a bike you could have biked away. My hope is for Rambo to have a fast and well recovery and hopefully catch this guy. Hope karma hits him really hard,” said Young.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for Rambo’s medical treatment.

Latest Headlines: