SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Suisun City police removed an armed, combative man from an Amtrak train midday Monday, resulting in a delay of an hour, the department stated via Facebook.

Police “received a call from Amtrak requesting assistance in removing a male subject who was combative and armed with a gun inside the train,” the post stated. The man was Noad Fekadu, 22 of San Diego, and was seated in the upper level of the train, the post continued.

Fekadu was taken into custody without incident. As it turned out, “an imitation firearm was located at the scene,” according to the post.

Fekadu was booked for brandishing a firearm, train fare evasion and displaying an imitation firearm in public.

“This serves as a reminder, if you see something, say something,” the post continued.