Police arrest 2 suspects for Market Street shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have arrested two suspects involved in the Market Street shooting last week.

Around 5:34 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a report of shots fired on the 1000 block of Market Street.

Surveillance footage shows three suspects running across the street, while one of them fired multiple shots towards a crowd.

Police say the three were also seen in the video assaulting an unknown victim.

Investigators were able to identify two of the suspects as 18-year-old Lerron Simpson and 21-year-old Elijah Ernest, both from Oakland.

Authorities say that Ernest was a parolee with a warrant out for his arrest.

The two men were located on Monday and taken into custody by the Oakland Police Department.

Police also found and seized a firearm.

Both men will be booked at San Francisco County Jail for attempted murder and multiple other charges.

Police say the third suspect has been identified as a juvenile but has yet to be located.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 1-415-575-4444.