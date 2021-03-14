Police arrest 23-year-old man for robbery, vehicle theft

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) – Police arrested a Petaluma man in connection with a theft of car keys and a vehicle late Friday night.





Petaluma officers responded to an 11:15 p.m. report of a robbery at Steamer Landing on East D Street, near the intersection with Copeland Street.





A man reported that his car keys had been taken by another man who threatened to harm him if he did not relinquish the keys.





Police said the suspect knew the location of the victim’s car as the two had previous interactions at Steamer Landing.





The stolen car was located a short time later in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of East Washington Street and Ellis Street, with the suspect in the driver’s seat.





Police took 23-year-old Armandor Saldivar-Morones into custody on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft, vehicle theft with a prior conviction and possession of stolen property.





The vehicle was returned to the owner on scene. Police urge anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.





