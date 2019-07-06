Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver in Los Gatos crash

LOS GATOS (KRON) — A man was taken into police custody Friday after an alleged hit-and-run in Los Gatos involving a Tesla .

Police say the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Blossom Road at Old Blosson Hill Road.

Video taken by the driver of the car shows the suspect’s car ramming into the Tesla and driving away.

THIS JUST IN: Los Gatos police arrest 32 YO Dennis Munns of San Jose for the hit and run of a Tesla on Blossom Hill Rd yesterday. We speak to the driver of that Tesla who captured this video of the accident, tonight at 8 on #KRON4. pic.twitter.com/PwUm6jR4dR — Michelle Kingston (@MKingstonNews) July 5, 2019

The driver of the Tesla was driving with his son when the crash occurred.

“At that point, I was shocked and the next thing I know, he hits my car and it just swerved. I was freaking out and wanted to make sure my son and I were okay, ” the driver said.

Video shows the suspect coming up from behind and hitting the victim’s car from the side.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Dennis Munns of San Jose, at a location in Campbell.

Munns was charged with hit and run and reckless driving.

He was issued a citation and released.